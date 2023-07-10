One dead, two injured in one-vehicle rollover in Waushara County crash Sunday

HANCOCK, Wis. (WAOW) - A 29-year-old died and two others were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Waushara County near Hancock on Sunday.
At 11:43 a.m. Sunday the crash happened on Interstate 39 southbound at milepost 132 in the median area near Hancock.
There were three occupants, two with unknown injuries and one ejected from the vehicle. EMS was first on scene and began CPR on the ejected subject.
Conor McKenzie of Deatsville, Alabama, 29, was a passenger and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Andrew Thomas, 31, of Bellflower Calif. was the driver of the vehicle and another apssenger, 21-year-old Andrew Chumley of Kingwood, Texas, were both transported to UW Health hospital in Madison with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Assisting agencies included Waushara County EMS, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and Waushara County Medical Examiner.
Both southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and reconstructing the crash.