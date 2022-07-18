One driver dead, charges expected for other driver in Adams Co. crash

(WAOW)-- One driver is dead and charges are expected for a second driver authorities says was involved in a early morning crash, that happened Saturday in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
They say a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Michaela Schlake was heading south on County Highway B and didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 23.
That vehicle went through the intersection and hit the vehicle that 39-year-old Debra Holloway was driving according the sheriff's office.
The crash caused the vehicle driven by Holloway to leave the road and go into the south ditch and overturned. She died at the scene.
The sheriff's office says the vehicle driven by Schlake continued west on State Highway 23, and stopped across both lanes.
The accident is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office says charges are expected to be referred to the Adams County District Attorney's Office at a later date.