One person in hospital after fire in Minocqua apartment building

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Minocqua.
According to reporting from the Lakeland Times, it happened at the Coach House Apartments on Oneida Street. Authorities say residents in the upstairs apartments were evacuated, but police had to rescue one person, who was taken to the hospital and treated for burns.
Minocqua fire officials say the fire was mostly contained to the attic area and did not get into any apartments, but that there is water damage to some of the apartments due to firefighting efforts.
No word yet on a cause of the fire.