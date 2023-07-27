Oneida County Fair is ensuring safety for those who attend

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — The Oneida County Fair is kicking off this weekend, and they are doing everything they can to make sure it is fun and safe.
Fair accidents are known to happen, and are a scary event for those involved and everyone who witness them.
Oneida County Fair officials ensure safety on all of their rides through state inspections.
"As long as it's cleared through the state inspection office, then it's cleared with us, and we feel confident in the safety of our rides," says Thomas Barnett, the Executive Director of the Oneida County Fair.
Any rides that do not pass inspections do not make it to the fair.
Another safety concern is the heat, as we start seeing the temperatures rise.
Extreme heat could play a part in damaging rides and causing them to malfunction, but the fair director says they have a plan for that.
"They have a lot of cooling agents to make sure that things are kept cool. Nothing is going to, like the bearings and stuff, are always cooled off and everything," Barnett states.
Of course, heat can wreak havoc on the fair goers as well, which is why Oneida County is prepared to keep their guests cool and hydrated all weekend long.
"We always have water stations around the fairground. We also put up a misting tent so that people can stand under it and get a little mist of water to cool them off," Barnett says.
And, if need be, the fair has an EMS on call throughout the whole weekend to take care of anyone who may need the help.
It is always good to take safety into account, but the fair director says chances of an accident are slim, and is confident that his equipment will keep everyone safe and still give them a good time.
"This is a fun, safe fair that everybody can come out to to enjoy!" Barnett exclaims.
Oneida's fair is this weekend, but over the next few weeks there will also be Marathon, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties' fairs to enjoy as well.