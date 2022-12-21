Oneida County Snowmobile Trail System opens Friday morning

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — All trails in the Oneida County funded snowmobile trail system will officially open for the winter season at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department.
All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club, a press release from Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department said.
The Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate.
With the anticipated winter storm, including high winds and blowing snow going into the Christmas holiday weekend, please use extreme caution while riding. Downed trees and low hanging branches may be encountered, the press release said.
The press release also stated:
"The trails are in rough, early season condition. For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit their social media pages.
For more detailed information on Oneida County Snowmobile trail riding opportunities, contact the local snowmobile club in the area that you would like to ride, the Oneida County Chamber of Commerce or the Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department."