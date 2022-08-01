Organizers and vendors prepare for Wisconsin Valley Fair.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Workers and vendors put on finishing touches as they prepare for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
"It's very busy today, it's an excited kind of busy," Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said.
Fair organizers and vendors spent Monday setting up rides, games, food and more ahead of opening day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
"We've been down here since about 8 o'clock," Viki Simmons, owner of Mulberry Creek Cheese Curds, said.
Organizers say the fair offers something for everyone, like animals, exhibitions, live music and of course, classic fair rides and games.
"We have two nights of rodeo which we're pretty excited about." Langenhahn said, "We have several new food vendors."
Traditional food fare will also be there, including Mulberry Creek Cheese Curds.
"We've been here 22 years, we love people coming, we love Wausau," Simmons said.
Simmons is from Wausau and has a local following. She says they use cheese from area businesses for their curds, fresh cut fries and nachos.
She and fair organizers hope people stop by and have fun.
"I think it's a really great thing to do if you're local and even if you're not," Langenhahn said.
Organizers say the annual event brings thousands to the area and add that it's a way to get out, without spending too much money.
"I think with gas prices and things, a lot people have been staying a little bit more close to home, so it's always something that's great to have in our community," she said.
The fair officially kicks off at noon Tuesday and runs until Sunday.
Admission is six dollars before noon, or nine dollars after, with kids under 10 getting in for free.
Tickets, and daily deals, can be found here.