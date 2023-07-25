OSHA guidelines for working in the heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wednesday (July 26th) and Thursday (July 27th) are expected to break the 90-degree mark. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) wants to make sure workers outside are being taken care of as things are heating and staying hot.
OSHA said three main factors need to be a priority for people working in extreme heat: water, rest, and shade.
While drinking enough water may be obvious, toughing through the heat is something workers try and do every day.
OSHA said new employees may want to take more breaks because they have a low tolerance, but even seasoned workers can struggle when the temperatures climb.
“Now workers that have been working outdoors for some time now, we really need to watch them, especially on Thursday when our temperatures get into the low nineties,” said OSHA Area Director Rob Bonack. “Even though someone has been acclimatized, they could still have issues.”
They also recommend wearing light-colored, breathable clothing to keep the sun out and the air flowing.
Habitat for Humanity of Wausau takes the sun seriously and makes sure their builders get a break.
“You listen to the experienced on the site,” said Habitat for Humanity Wausau Construction Manager Mike Heckendorf. “We shut down early for the day. If tomorrow, the weather is supposed to be worse, if we feel it’s unsafe for our workers, we’ll just shut the site down for the day.”
Patience is also key.
“Anybody in construction I think knows this,” said Home Insulation Company Insulator Calvin Jones. “Just be patient with them [workers] when it’s hot out. If they take breaks, they’re taking breaks so they’re not dying. They’re trying their best.”
If you feel your boss is not following OSHA guidelines or you feel unsafe working, don’t be afraid to report it by either calling OSHA directly or sending a complaint online.
You can remain anonymous.
There are four OSHA offices in Wisconsin that you can contact if needed.