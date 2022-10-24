Outside political figures stump for Wisconsin candidates

Both Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels are bringing in some big name pinch-hitters, in hopes of hitting a home run on Election Day.
With Wisconsin becoming one of the most hotly-contested governor's races in the country, both candidates are pulling out all the stops. Evers, as well as Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, will be hosting former President Barack Obama this weekend. Meanwhile, Michels will be holding rallies with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Saemyi Park, an assistant professor of political science at UWSP, said "To bring in and mobilizing the party's base, and that works great especially for voters with somewhat limited information little political interest or political knowledge."
Park also said that the candidates are doing this because it is important for them to have as much momentum as possible from their bases.