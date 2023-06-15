Owners of Rhinelander's 'Dinky Diner' credit community for determination to rebuild

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a devastating fire, Rhinelander's "R&T's Dinky Diner" is looking to rebuild.
The beloved diner was destroyed by a fire back in March, and was ruled a total loss.
No one was injured, but owner Rick Covin says it's taken an emotional toll on his wife, whose dream was always to own a diner. But in large part, he credits the community for their determination to rebuild after five incredible years.
"You know, with the support and the love and the affection that we have got from this community, how can we not open? Ya know?" Shared Covin. "It's unbelievable."
If all goes to plan, Rick says he and his wife would love to re-open their doors next March, exactly one year removed from the fire.