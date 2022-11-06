Packers fans clinging to playoff hopes after loss to Detroit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's been rough waters for the Packers starting the season 3-6, struggling to find a way to win games as this is Green Bay's worst start to a season since 2005.
It's unfamiliar territory for Packers nation tallying their fifth straight loss, something that hasn't happened since the 2008 season. But even with the loss to Detroit, Green Bay is still in the running for a playoff spot with most of the NFC struggling as well.
"Maybe not this season, I mean, maybe they'll make a wild-card," said Packers fan, Samuel Koehn. "We have an MVP quarterback for the past back-to-back seasons, so I think he's got some magic up his sleeve, I think."
Green Bay has a tough road ahead for the next few games starting with the Dallas Cowboys next week at Lambeau Field. After that, they host the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans, followed by a trip to Philadelphia taking on the unbeaten Eagles.