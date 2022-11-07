Packers fans react to worst start for team in Aaron Rodgers career

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Green Bay Packer fans have a variety of emotions and feelings about the team so far this year.
Some even calling for Aaron Rodgers to be benched, while others think there is still time to turn this season around.
The Packers - now on a five game losing streak - are just 3-6 on the year.
The team now has just a 15% chance of making the playoffs.
With one of the leagues toughest schedules still ahead, some fans think this may be Rodgers final run in the green and gold.
"Maybe he wants to play for a different team and still play if he feels he has the qualifications to play, but I think his time with the packers has run its course," said Barbara Kretzer, a Packers fan and Wausau Resident.
Other fans expressed concerns for the future, saying the issues go beyond the quarterback position.
The Packers currently hold the 8th overall pick in next years draft.
Of course there is still a lot of football left this season, starting with Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau set for Sunday.