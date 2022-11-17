Packers game on Amazon Prime gives viewers challenges

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Sadly this week, Packers fans may have some issues watching the game.
In the NFL offseason, Amazon purchased the rights to broadcast all Thursday Night Football games for the year.
Meaning viewers need Amazon Prime Video to watch the Packers' Thursday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Now, just before kickoff many fans and businesses in central Wisconsin are left unaware and upset.
"Every Thursday night game is on Amazon Prime or some sort of different thing," said Heather Hubert, a server at Arrow Sports Bar & Grill in Weston. "We could only get it on 1 of our 7 TVs before."
But for tonight's game - that changes.
Arrow Sports Bar & Grill installed Roku's to all of their TV's in time to broadcast the primetime matchup.
There is still time before kickoff, you'll want to make sure you know how you can watch the Packers.
Watching live could be an issue, but you can do a trial of Amazon Prime if you haven't previously. If you live in the Green Bay market, it will also air on NBC26.
Also, not as ideal, you can stay up late as the game will be re-broadcast on NFL Network after postgame shows.