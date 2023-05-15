Packers honor local heroes from around the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) - Local heroes were honored on Monday at Lambeau Field.
Many law enforcement officers go unnoticed, but today, the Packers recognized those who go above and beyond the call of duty.
The 2nd annual Protect and Serve Awards put on by the Packers are awarded to make sure those who serve their communities at the highest level, know they're appreciated when they're in the trenches.
"A real hero helps people who they don't know," said Packers Hall of Famer, LeRoy Butler.
That was put on full display at Lambeau Field on Monday. Multiple officers from the Central Wisconsin Area were also recognized.
Two of those were from Park Falls, where both officers put their lives on the line to save a man from carbon monoxide poisoning.
"We located the individual who was basically unconscious due to the carbon monoxide, and we seen him in his chair," said Seth Fohr from the Park Falls Police Department.
Without hesitation or worry about getting affected by the gas, both officers knew they had a job to do.
"Thank god for training because it does kick in, and you just go and do what needs to be done," said Nancy Dehmlow, who accompanied Fohr on the call.
For Wausau East graduate and now school resource officer for the school, Nick Stetzer, he sees this as a full circle moment. Giving back to kids that which officers gave him years ago.
"When I was growing up here, they would give the Packers cards," said Stetzer, "To have the opportunity to serve the community where I can make a difference in kids' lives, and have them remember a police officer in a positive way."
Stetzer and his therapy dog, Badge, patrol Wausau East hoping to make an impact any way they can. Stetzer said that Badge deserves the shine.
"I'm going to give it to the dog," said Stetzer. "He does all the work, and I mean, just to see the impact he's got on students and staff, and our community members. I'd say it's the most rewarding portion of my job."
A second Wausau officer also received honors, and although he couldn't make it, Josiah Kaetterhenry was recognized for his work with community members for saving not one, but two lives on different occasions who were threatening suicide.
As the great Vince Lombardi said, "Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence." That's what many have done for their respective communities.