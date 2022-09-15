Packers partner with UScelluar to help area communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While the Packers are known for getting wins on the field, recently, they've gotten one off the field as well.
The team is partnering with US Cellular for a program called Leap for Learning. The program will offer $20,000 to a lucky K-12 school in Wisconsin to go towards their S.T.E.M. program.
Chris Wendt, the retail store manager at the US Cellular in Wausau, spoke on what he thinks this means for students in the area.
"For a variety of reasons, a lot of school districts put off upgrading their technology. We wanted to remove that barrier for one school in Wisconsin," he said.
Wendt added: "As a Packer fan, I'm super stoked to be working with the Green Bay Packers. As a team member of UScellular, I am absolutely proud of what we do in our local communities. "
Nominations are now open and are due by October 23, and you can nominate any school in Wisconsin. Simply write a brief summary of why they deserve it. The winner will be announced in November.