Packers Rout Bears 38-20 after big second half

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAOW) - It was the start of a new era in Green Bay with many green and gold fans wondering what it will look like with Jordan Love behind center.
It looked good on the first drive of the game where the Packers drove 60 yards down the field that was capped off with a Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs 8-yard connection in the endzone.
The Bears played a feisty first half stuffing the run on the defensive side of the ball, and what many think could be a candidate for most improved player in Justin Fields.
Fields and the Bears mixed things up early in the first half keeping the Packers defense on their toes which allowed them to cash in two field goals, but it was Lukas Van Ness that came up with a huge sack in the redzone forcing the Bears to line up for three points.
The Packers went into half with a 10-6 lead, but they began to make the Bears uncomfortable.
Matt LaFleur said at the half that they were looking to get the ball to their running backs more, and that's exactly what they did.
The Packers opened the first two drives in the second half with two successful drives leading in touchdowns highlighting Aaron Jones where he turned a 4th down attempt into a catch out of the backfield and taking it 35 yards to push the game 24-6.
The Bears had zero answers on offense going three and out on their first two possessions of the second half.
Early in the 4th quarter, Fields was intercepted by Quay Walker who took it all the way back the other way for six.
Packers shine in their first game action with both the defense and offense making statements and finish the Bears in a 38-20 victory.