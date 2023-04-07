Packers Tailgate Tour stops in Minocqua on April 14

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) — Greet and interact with current and former Packers as part of the Packers Tailgate Tour on April 14 in Minocqua.
Tickets are still available for the event hosted by Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua. Tickets for the event will raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods.
Star running back Aaron Jones, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Romeo Doubs are current players attending the event. Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, running back Eddie Lacy and cornerback Davon House will also be attending and partaking in a Q&A session.
The VIP portion of the event starts at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. The evening includes activities, food and drinks, door prizes, a live and silent auction, music and a Q&A with the Packers. To purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/3IBw5ev.
The Tailgate Tour group will participate in the Great Futures fundraiser event and interact with attendees in a variety of ways, but autographs will not be offered for attendees as part of the visit.
The Tailgate Tour is traveling to a variety of towns and cities in western and northern Wisconsin and will pay visits to schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues and community centers.
The tour also will be stopping by the below public events, which are available for ticketed guests to attend:
- Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire will host a fundraising event at the Lismore Hotel on April 11, open to VIP ticketed guests from 5 to 5:50 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for general admission. The event will include food, activities, a live auction and a Q&A with the Packers. VIP guests will have the opportunity to mingle and take photos with the Packers Tailgate Tour crew. More information and tickets are available at boltonrefuge.org/packers.
- Ashland High School will be hosting Oredocker Fun Night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, with family friendly activities, entertainment and a Q&A with the Packers. Tickets for $10 each are available at https://oredockers.ticketspice.com/oredocker-packer-fun-night.
- Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore will be hosting a photo opportunity with the Packers Tailgate Tour participants from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations at 908 Lincoln St., Rhinelander, Wis.