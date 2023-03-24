Palms featured on America's Best Restaurants

SCHOFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Management at the Palms Supper Club says business has been heating up, after a visit from the "America's Best Restaurant Road Show." Saying the exposure has kept their seats full.
Palms General Manager Anna Anderson said, "I've never had anything like this as far as a marketing campaign, or an advertising campaign bring in this many. I've just never seen anything like this so I'm super happy, I'm really happy we were involved."
The show has featured almost a dozen eateries across the badger state. Anderson says they wouldn't have made it on the list without her staff and community support.