Papa Murphy's donates to Food For Kidz program at local high school

Minocqua Wis. (WAOW) -- Papa Murphy's in Minocqua held an annual in-person event today where 20% of their sales go toward donations to the Food For Kidz program at Lakeland Union High School.
“We just think its good to look out at any organization in our area, trying to give back to the community," Papa Murphy’s General Manager, Scott Merrill, said. "This organization in particular, we just really appreciate what they’re doing. Putting meals together for people that need it.”
Whether it can be food packaging or monetary donations to help those in need, donating is part of the proceeds for the program.
"We just want to be involved in any way we could, and this is probably the easiest way to help out as to host a fundraiser day, and give back to them." Merrill said.
Papa Murphy's in the Minocqua area also hosts fundraising every Wednesday to other organizations.