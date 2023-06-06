Parade of Homes now underway

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — There is a new parade in town, but it's not for the holidays.
Instead it's a celebration of homes.
The Wausau Area Builders Association just put on its annual, week-long celebration of home builders from the area who showcase their work.
The homes highlighted the latest trends such as simplistic and minimalistic designs with clean lines. The builders also are talking about how they're giving back to their communities.
Owner of Jeremy Voigt Construction, Jeremy Voigt, who has been featuring homes that he built for Parade of Homes for the last 19 years said, "The parade was pretty cool... It raises funds for the Wausau Area Builders Association which is a non-profit which gives back to the community."
The parade started Tuesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.
For more information about the locations and times of the parades of these modern style homes, check out the Wausau Area Builders Association website.