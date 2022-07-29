Parents and child care providers frustrated with system

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Child care continues to be an issue for parents in the area and the nation, but the problem doesn't have an easy fix.
From wait lists, to high prices, families in Wisconsin are forced to make tough decisions.
"We weren't making any money, we weren't bringing home anything," said Jenna Rzentkowski, a mother of three. "We're paying out more than I was even making."
With the cost of child care as high as it is, she had to decide between her job, or losing money on child care.
"Basically half of my husband's bring home pay every two weeks would go to day care," said Rzentkowski.
Ultimately, she opted to leave and take care of her kids.
"Waking up every day and knowing that you have to teach your kids something," said Rzentkowski. "At a day care facility, they help teach your kid."
While many parents are struggling, it's also tough on day care centers as many are struggling to find quality workers and pay them accordingly.
"Money's great, but we also need people that find this as a passion and enjoy it and also make a good living doing it," said Emilymae King-Ryden, program director at Terri's Treehouse in Woodruff.
King-Ryden has been in child care for nearly 18 years and says she sees one big issue.
"The system is a broken system, and we need to do something on a higher level. It is access, affordability, the education, the quality all need backup," said King-Ryden.
She also stresses that everyone comes together to solve that big issue.
"Sympathizing and empathizing with your teachers, your administrators, the program directors, the parents, the children, and the community, and the workforce because it all is connected," said King-Ryden.
Experts tell me there's no clear cut solution to solving this crisis, however, some day care centers say the start is bringing light to the problem. They also say bringing more funding would help pay their workers and lower the price for parents.