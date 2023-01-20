Parents and School District React to Bus Incident

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - What started as a regular ride home turned into an ordeal for students and their parents, when their driver did not drop the students off at their regular stops.
Police saying the driver was growing increasingly frustrated over the students' loud and disrespectful behavior, but parents say, their kids were shaken. One of the parents, Shannon "Kemo" Williams, said, "To have my daughter, who I have a very close bond with message me and say dad I'm scared, it was like, I couldn't breathe."
Williams did praise the bus company's response, saying that they did what they were supposed to do. The school district adding in a statement that the safety of the students is their paramount concern, and that the driver will no longer be driving for the district.
But not all parents were happy with how the situation was handled. Sean Carstensen had a four-year-old son on the bus, saying they waited too long to intervene. Carstensen said, "I said well, you've known about it for three months, which he has. We have called on this bus and another bus which is worse than this one for over three months, and they've done nothing."
We did reach out to the Tomahawk Bus Services multiple times, but they were unavailable for comment.