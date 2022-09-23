Parents Ask Library to Restrict LQBTQ+ Books

Local parents are pushing the Marathon County Public Library to restrict access for children to books that discuss gender identity and other LGBTQ+ topics. They say that the material in the books is inappropriate for children to view without parental consent.
One of those parents is James Juedes, who talked about why this issue was so important to him. "For materials like this to be put in our public library in the sections where ten year-olds and younger can have free access to this, is appalling."
Juedes went on to say that he believes that it is the responsibility of the parents to decide what their children can check out. He also offered a challenge to anyone who supports children being able to access the books to explain to him why they think it is a good idea.
However, the library does already have a system where parents can control what their child can check out and the library's policy says that it is against censorship.
Library officials said that they are working to resolve this and that their entire policy can be viewed on their website.