Parents react after area day care sex assault investigation

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - With Shawn Wilde facing more charges, parents that had children at Char's Day Care are sharing their stories.
In late October, police arrested Shawn Wilde while at work. The 23-year-old had been living in the basement at Char's Day Care in Weston. Now he's facing 12 charges, including 1st degree child sex assault and possession of child pornography.
News 9 is concealing the parents' identities to protect their children.
"It's a parent's worst nightmare," said one parent.
Another said, "It's crazy to think that your children would be around something like that."
The parents News 9 spoke with described Wilde as an introvert that didn't say much, and thought of him as a person who children enjoyed and meant no harm.
"They loved and trusted him, so it was kind of a shock for everybody," said one parent.
When authorities came to one parent's house and told her what happened at the day care, she couldn't believe it.
"They basically showed a list of all the charges that they were bringing up and told me that my child was in one of the videos, and she would be named as a victim," said the parent.
All the parents News 9 spoke with say their child's behavior lined up when the separate incidents happened. Parents weren't alarmed at first, as they thought they could trust the state-certified day care.
"There was about six months time that she slept with me every single time that she was here," said one parent. "Our child was terrified of the bedroom that she slept in, we were told that her closet would make noises, and she would have random episodes of screaming." said another parent.
One parent mentioned that she did her research on the day care before choosing Char's, but claims that her and her husband were never told directly that Wilde was living in the basement of the day care when he moved in.
Now, they said nothing has been the same. Holidays, causal conversation, and going to work is a challenge.
"You get so mad at yourself and as parents, there's nothing that we specifically did. It's what was allowed to happen in that in-home licensed day care," said another parent.
The parents thanked the authorities for their help and say that their children are currently in counseling.
News 9 did reach out to Char's Day Care, but have not heard back.