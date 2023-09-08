 Skip to main content
Patriot K9's awarded $50,000 grant

  • Updated
  • 0
patriot k9s 1.jpg

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Patriot K9's, a Wausau-based non-profit who helps train service dogs for veterans, recently received a $50,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Lani Rethaber, the organization's executive director, travelled to Milwaukee Thursday to get the check.

Rethaber says the money will go toward continuing their overall mission of pairing veterans with service dogs, and helping to train them.

"Without the support of the government, the local community, and personal donors, we would not be around," said Rethaber. "It's just another day, another veteran we can help, another dog that we can match with a veteran, to help keep us going."

The money was part of Governor Tony Evers' $10 million investment in veterans services, which was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In all, 16 organizations across the state received funding.

