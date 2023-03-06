Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty Minocqua location won't open in 2023

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) - According to a Facebook post from the Dells location, Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty in Minocqua will not open in 2023.
In the post on Monday, it states "the Minocqua location will not be opening this season."
The Wisconsin Dells location will only be open for breakfast and not open for lunch or dinners, the post said.
Based off the Minocqua page, Paul Bunyan's has been closed much of the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't re-opened.
The post says, "That is not to say that it won’t happen in the future, it’s just not in our cards at this time. If anything changes, we will post updates to our Facebook page first."
The post goes on to say:
"We understand the disappointment felt from both of these things not happening. We miss the dinners more than you can imagine, and the Minocqua location holds so many of our favorite memories. We are very excited about our 2023 season, and can’t wait for you to join us soon!"