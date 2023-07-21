Pedal Point Rally has an inspiring story behind its purpose

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point is teaming up with the organization Spokes Fighting Strokes for the fourth year running to put on the Pedal Point Rally.
Dan Zimmerman, the founder of Spokes Fighting Strokes, was born in Menominee Falls, but moved to Arizona at the age of 19.
He suffered from a stroke 17 years ago, and was told by his doctors that he would not be able to speak or walk again.
But this information did not stop Dan.
"Four long years, and I gained weight, 65 pounds, and no talking, until I reached a point to help myself," says Dan Zimmerman, founder of Spokes Fighting Strokes.
For four months Dan did not talk and was stuck in a wheelchair, but he eventually did help himself.
Now, Dan has the ability to talk, walk, and most importantly, ride his bike.
He has used his story to create his organization, and has since teamed up with the Hostel Shoppe to put on this annual fundraiser in support of those who have battled strokes themselves, and most importantly, give them a chance to ride.
The rally began with a dinner, but includes events running through the weekend for all to enjoy.
If you do not participate this year, we encourage you to look forward to the Pedal Point Rally next year, and when you do, make sure you talk to Dan.