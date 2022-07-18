Tundraland starts Humane Society of Marathon County campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tundraland started collecting pet food and supplies Monday morning at their Third Street location.
They hope to fill their showers and tubs with the items over the next two weeks.
During that time, Tundraland will also sponsor all adoptions at the Marathon County Humane Society.
"Then we're going to drive all those donations to the shelter and hopefully make sure the shelter can keep doing the amazing things they're doing," said Brittany Paa, a Tundraland show room manager. "For not only our community but all these loving animals who deserve a home."
Lisa Leitermann, Executive Director of the humane society, said the support is needed and appreciated.
"We're just hoping that in these two weeks people can really come out and show up for the shelter," added . "And that we're going to have a hard time getting all this stuff back because there's a lot of showers in here."
Items needed include dog treats, dry cat food, pet toys, kennel scratch pads, Kuranda beds, and more.
Tundraland will allow people to bring their dogs into the showroom while making donations.