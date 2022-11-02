Pfaff, Van Orden compete for Kind's seat in Congress

(WAOW) -- It's been over a year since Ron Kind announced his retirement from Congress, after holding that seat for more than two decades.
Now, Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Derrick Van Orden are hoping to be the fresh face that fills this office.
Pfaff currently serves as the State Senator for District 32. He says he believes he's the best person to represent the 3rd Congressional District because he's been a part of it his whole life.
"The people here of Central and Western Wisconsin, they're looking for a member of congress that understands who they are, understands the day to day struggles that take place," he said.
Pfaff says he wants to address the struggles associated with rising costs, support farmers and agriculture, and protect abortion rights.
"We can no longer rely on just a few nations halfway across the world in order to supply the majority of our finished products and some of our raw products that go into the assembly of many of our products," he said. "We can do that right here."
Meanwhile Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, is taking a different approach.
Van Orden declined to speak with News 9 on camera several times. However, his campaign website also lists priorities like rebuilding the economy and supporting agriculture.
Van Orden also says he wants to improve and reduce the costs of healthcare, advocate for veterans and law enforcement and enhance border security.
He previously lost to Ron Kind in 2020. He says this time around, he felt called to public service because he, according to his campaign website, "couldn't stand by the sidelines while Washington Democrats fundamentally change the fabric of our nation."