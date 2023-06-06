PFAS bill has supporters and critics

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — PFAS are a potentially toxic chemical that is used in manufacturing and products we use daily.
These chemicals aren't harmful if used properly, However, when digested the damage can be severe.
"When I talk about just how toxic they are I'm talking a drop in an Olympic size swimming pool, if you were to drink that in the long term you would see adverse health impacts raging from kidney disease, thyroid problems, cancer, the list goes on," said Rob Lee, attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates.
The bill would set aside money to pay for testing in the water.
There is still plenty of fine tuning needed to be done on the bill, lawmakers and everyone involved in this process is very confident of a resolution.
Much of the criticism for the bill is coming from the fact that it limits the DNR from testing for PFAS.
Considering every water well in Wausau tested positive for PFAS there is still work that needs to be done on the issue, Lee said.
As for now we have to just wait until further action happens with the bill.