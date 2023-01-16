Pharmacies seeing shortage of children's tylenol

(WAOW) -- If you're having trouble finding children's Tylenol on store shelves lately, you're not alone.
Young's Pharmacy on Grand Avenue says they've struggled to keep both brand name and generic versions of children's Tylenol on shelves.
Pharmacy manager Brian Steiber says the sheer number of resipiratory viruses going around right now including flu, RSV and Covid are most likely contributing. In addition, manufacturers have not been able to keep up with the high demand.
Steiber says while a few name brand products are back in stock, generic versions are still out.
"Just keep calling until you can track some down," he said. "You might have to go out of the immediate area to find it."
You can also substitute with ibuprofen to help treat kids. Just make sure you dose it according to your child's age and weight.