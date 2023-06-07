Phillips-Medisize in Medford begins layoff process, affecting over 80 employees

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — A local manufacturing company starts its layoff process in Medford according to a letter to the Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday.
Phillips-Medisize is laying off 83 workers over the next few months with 46 notified their job will be no more as of Aug. 7. With the 60-day notice they were likely told earlier this week.
In August 2022, the company announced its plans to close the Medford location with production moving to Phillips. Since that time, though less than 25% of workforce was impacted. The layoffs are now hitting the Medford community.
On Aug. 7, 46 employees will be laid off with 37 more expected to be let-go by the end of September. Of the 46 set to be laid off in August, 28 are operators.
Phillips-Medisize has other locations in Wisconsin in Eau Claire, Menomonie, New Richmond and Hudson with job openings and the current Medford employees will be able to apply for roles at these sites as well as at other Molex and Koch locations, a media statement said.
In a statement in August to News 9, company officials did confirm that all 170 positions would be let go from the Medford plant. In addition, around 100 employees will be let go from the Hudson plant, which is downsizing but not closing down.
Phillips-Medisize first came to Medford in an expansion from the Phillips community about 50 years ago in the early 1970s.
This is a developing story and will be updated, stay with News 9 for updates.