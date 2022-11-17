Pine Lake Fire Department rescues lost hunter with medical condition

PINE LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) - It was around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Pine Lake Fire Department received a call for a lost hunter who was having trouble breathing.
The hunter was right off of Skunk Creek Road in Pine Lake deep in the woods about 4 miles from the fire station.
Both the hunter and his wife called called 9-1-1 to alert the authorities the best they could of the hunter's whereabouts.
With the call from the hunter, dispatchers where able to track his location through GPS.
Firefighters on the scene took a rescue UTV to go find the man.
They had to stop about halfway through the forest to find the man on foot, where they eventually found him.
"They loaded him in our stokes basket and basically carried him out to our rescue unit and then transported him the rest of the way out back to the ambulance," said Pine Lake Fire Chief, Brian Gehrig.
The fire department was out at the scene for about two hours.
The man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, but unclear of his condition.