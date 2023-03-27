Pittsville High School student designs, builds solar panel holders for fire department

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) — A high schooler in Pittsville is returning the favor to the fire department, helping them in their time of need.
It may lead to a lasting partnership with the school district.
Fire Chief Jerry Minor says it all started when the department was gifted a drone.
"Part of the package with the drone is how do we charge the drone batteries in a remote setting," he said.
That's when they turned to Stephen Hadfield, a technology education instructor with the Pittsville School District, for help.
"And I said boy I have the perfect student for that," Hadfield said.
Senior Trace Wilke was chosen to take on the project. He soon got to work designing and eventually building the solar panel holders, working out of the district's Career and Technical Education Facility.
"I had to make them lightweight enough to carry around in the field and be able to adjust them so I had to come up with a design," Wilke said.
Within just a few months, Trace was able to put together the project, saving the fire department money and giving them peace of mind.
"That's always a good thing for a volunteer fire department. We need to keep costs low because money is an enormous issue," said Minor. "This is going to be able to extend our capabilities, stay longer where we need to be, and not need to worry about power."
For Trace's part, he's planning on attending Michigan Tech to study mechanical engineering in the fall, and says this project has given him a leg up.
"I think this is a good learning experience for it, I think it'd be pretty similar to stuff I would actually do as a mechanical engineer," he said.
Chief Minor says he could see more partnerships between students and the fire department in the future.