Plea deal reached in Clark County child sex assault

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) – A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Clark County man police say sexually assaulted the same child for years, and in multiple counties.
Roger Hattamer, 40, of Loyal entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and child enticement, exposing a sex organ to a child, today in Clark County Court. Several other charges against him were dismissed, after the Clark County case was consolidated with another one in Chippewa County.
On Jan. 13, a Rusk County jury found Hattamer guilty of 11 counts related to the assault of that same child. In that case, WQOW reports the victim told police the incidents started when she was 12 and continued for six years.
Sentencing in Hattamer's Clark County case is set for July 10.
In addition, a plea hearing has been set for Feb. 8 in Taylor County, where Hattamer is facing three more charges.