Plover Black Sox look to make historic run in legion playoff baseball

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - The crack of the bat, and the pop of a glove.
Familiar sounds to many ball players in the area.
First during the high school season, and now sacrificing their summer for the game they love.
"it's definitely a lot, but we all know what we signed up for and we just embrace the grind" said Carl Biechler, Black Sox player and SPASH graduate.
And for some, that grind does not stop.
Leaving not much time to rest.
"I mean there's maybe like a couple days where it's kind of an off day but usually it's baseball all throughout the year," said Biechler.
Many of the Black Sox players are recent SPASH grads who came up just short of a state title a month ago, but they see this season as a redemption tour, and they say they got a shot.
"We came up short there, but I think this team has got a good chance to go deep in this playoffs, and we're hoping for at least a state title appearance," said Biechler.
The Black Sox are currently 25-3 on the season, enough to knock the tar off your helmet.
But in legion baseball, it's a mix of players from other schools.
That's what Black Sox coach, Wayne Sankey has to juggle to build chemistry on the diamond.
"The kids just know it coming in, and they love it, and they wouldn't have it any other way. When it's over, they miss it like crazy and realize it's such a short period of their life," said Sankey, manager of the Black Sox.
The sentiment from coach Sankey -- play hard, have fun, and whatever happens, happens.
But as the postseason approaches, they're prepared and have one common goal which is claiming a state title.
"We just gotta keep doing what we've been doing. Our defense has been outstanding, and our pitching depth has been really good, and we're hitting the ball," said Sankey.
Plover is looking to clinch their conference and can do so with a win on Wednesday and Monday.