Plover church gets help from nationwide group aiming to stop abuse

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- One national organization stepped in to help an area church after a former youth pastor was charged with sexual assault.
Woodlands Church in Plover asked for GRACE, which stands for 'Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment', to help them after former employee, Jordan Huffman, was charged with child sexual abuse.
The organization helps investigate claims of abuse alongside police and child protection.
"There are people in every sector, including faith communities, who see power and hold on to it, who see power and grasp it, who see power and use it for their benefit," Peter Singer, Executive Director of GRACE, said.
Singer said he hopes their organization reminds churches of the core of Christianity, which to him means, protecting and helping the vulnerable.
"Churches need to have those priorities. Not because I say so, not because some expert says so, but because Jesus says so," he said, "And if you say that you're the church, then you should be kind of doing what Jesus said."
Woodlands Church is just one of many churches GRACE has helped. They said in a statement that they reached out to the organization to "give the opportunity for other victims to come forward and share their story and to receive help and support" and "to assess the safety standards and procedures currently in place in our ministry, to make sure that we are doing everything we can to create an environment of safety for those in and outside our ministries."
GRACE says its work aims to make a lasting difference and is more than just a checklist.
"It has to be about the heart, if it's going to be real, if it's going to be genuine, if it's going to actually have the impact it has to have," Singer said.
GRACE also uses trauma informed techniques to make sure that the victim is never to blame for the abuse that happened to them