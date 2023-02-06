 Skip to main content
Plover Fire Department upgrades with new fire truck

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - The Plover Fire Department is adding a new rig to its fleet. The department has been waiting on a new engine for quite some time.

Chief Mark Deaver said it's been in the works since 2020. With COVID restrictions and parts taking longer to ship, they weren't able to get the truck until November. After a few months, it's finally able to take to the streets.

"It will just definitely help us from the standpoint of, the pump on the truck is a 2,000 gallons per minute pump," said Deaver. "We will be able to supply adequate water for fires."

A new feature includes a tracking feature. For anyone that uses Google Maps, they can track the truck when it's lights and sirens are on. 

