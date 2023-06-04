 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR EASTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage,
Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Plover hosts annual Korean War Veterans Memorial Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
korean war tombstone

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Korean War Memorial Ceremony was hosted in Plover on Saturday.

Attendees stated the Korean War often described as the forgotten war.

Community members, politicians and veterans gathered in Plover to make sure they paid their respects to those fallen soldiers. 

"Recognize those efforts and we give thanks to those that served in the forgotten war in the Korean conflict," said Senator Patrick Testin. 

The ceremony began back in the 1980s, by a group of Korean War veterans and has now expanded as they host this event annually.

In the midst of the expansion the wall that continues to grow with more veterans that fought in the Korean War. 

korean war pic 2

"Its an honor and their here with me today", said Wayne Gorell a Korean War Veteran. 

Event organizers say they look forward to day ever year.

For more information check out their website. 

Tags

Recommended for you