Plover hosts annual Korean War Veterans Memorial Ceremony

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Korean War Memorial Ceremony was hosted in Plover on Saturday.
Attendees stated the Korean War often described as the forgotten war.
Community members, politicians and veterans gathered in Plover to make sure they paid their respects to those fallen soldiers.
"Recognize those efforts and we give thanks to those that served in the forgotten war in the Korean conflict," said Senator Patrick Testin.
The ceremony began back in the 1980s, by a group of Korean War veterans and has now expanded as they host this event annually.
In the midst of the expansion the wall that continues to grow with more veterans that fought in the Korean War.
"Its an honor and their here with me today", said Wayne Gorell a Korean War Veteran.
Event organizers say they look forward to day ever year.