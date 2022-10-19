Plover Splits From Stevens Point Visitor's Bureau

Village officials in Plover are pulling out of the area visitor's bureau, saying it all comes down to room taxes. Room taxes are the money that is generated by hotel room sales, and Plover wants all of that revenue to stay locally.
Daniel Ault, the village administrator, said, "We believe that we can represent Plover in a way that quite frankly very few people could. Stevens Point is an amazing city in Wisconsin, but we are uniquely different from the city." Ault also said it is good for the community to be able to put that money back into it.
However, the move drew criticism from members of the board. The main point of criticism is that since the money is now solely going to Plover, the board will receive a sizeable drop in income. Sara Brish, the board's executive director, said, "So the end of this partnership will eliminate those dollars which means about thirty one percent of our overall marketing budget. It creates this loss of brand equity."
Brish says that she hopes the village will reconsider, but they have made no indication of doing so. While this is the end of the tourism partnership, officials say they will collaborate on other things in the future.