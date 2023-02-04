Polar Plunge Held for Special Olympics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WOAW) -- Some people might ask the question, "Why would you jump into a frozen lake?" But for those taking part in the Polar Plunge, it wasn't about why, but who it was meant to help.
Hundreds of people gathered at Anchor Bay Bar and Grill in Wisconsin Rapids to watch the annual Polar Plunge, where teams jumped into the icy water to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Jacob Stapelfeldt, one of the plungers, said, "It was freaking cold! It was nice to be able to give them the time and resources to be able to do all of that good stuff. It was definitely worth it"
Jacob wasn't the only one. Teams from schools, police departments, and even the army all did their best cannonballs, before immediately heading to the hot tubs and warming trailers.
And while the water may have been cold, everyone's hearts were still warm, already practicing their best belly flops for next year, and while we don't know the final amount raised from this year's Polar Plunge just yet, everyone we spoke to said the cause was well worth the cold.