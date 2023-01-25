Polar Plunge in Wisconsin Rapids looking for more volunteers to help

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Hundreds are ready to take the Polar Plunge in Wisconsin Rapids on February 4, but the Special Olympics needs more help for the event.
The Polar Plunge will be held at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill starting at 11 a.m. With so many people expected to attend, volunteers are needed to help direct traffic and parking at the restaurant.
"We have a huge crowd coming which is awesome, but the parking situation at Anchor Bay isn't the biggest," said Ashley Hansen, special events coordinator for the Special Olympics. "The biggest thing we're looking for is volunteers to help us with being parking attendants."
Anyone 12 and over can help volunteer, and those below the age of 12 can still help if they're accompanied by a parent.
For those looking to help out at Polar Plunge, they can register to volunteer on their website.