Police Advise Drivers on Staying Safe This Winter

Icy roads are causing hazardous conditions across Central Wisconsin, and law enforcement is urging caution. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says they've been called to at least 45 crashes since the freezing rain and snow started. Many of the drivers have slid off the road, thankfully, none of them were fatal.
Officials are reminding everyone to slow down and have patience, because while conditions may be hazardous for drivers, they're also dangerous for those who help.
Lieutenant Ted Knoeck from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said, "The big thing about driving in the winter is slowing down, increase your following distance, and pay attention to what's going on because the road conditions may change. Allow yourself an extra 10-15 minutes so that way you can take your time going to work."
Knoeck said that if you do slide off the road, to stay in your vehicle no matter what, in order to avoid being hit by another vehicle. He also said that if you see first responders on the side of the road helping someone, to please slow down so you don't hit any of them.