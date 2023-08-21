Police call for city ordinance on fake guns

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Police took a man into custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot them after allegedly he stole a car in Marshfield, and drove it to Wausau, they later discovered that the gun was an airsoft pistol.
When they tried to apply the state statute for fake guns, they discovered that the City of Wausau wasn't on the same page.
Lisa Rasmussen, the chair of the city's Public Health and Safety Committee, said, "It was discovered that we did not have a mechanism to regulate that type of item, and therefore, there was no fine to be levied."
Department officials asked the committee to vote to make the city's rules similar to the state's which read, “No person may carry or display a facsimile firearm in a manner that could reasonably be expected to alarm, intimidate, threaten or terrify another person.”
Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes said, "The revenue from that fine comes to the city, to help support the operations of the city as opposed to going to the county or the state through a circuit court."
Committee members agreed, and voted unanimously to approve the police department's request. The ordinance still needs approval from the entire council.