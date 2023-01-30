 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Police chief speaks out over Tyre Nichols arrest video

  • 0
jody geurink.PNG

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area police chief is speaking out after videos of Tyre Nichols' arrest were released.

Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink says even though the incident happened hundreds of miles away at a different department, he understands situations like these reflect on law enforcement as a whole.

"I think when the public sees police officers doing good or doing bad, we're all lumped together with that incident," he said. "Be it right or wrong, it's the reality."

He says he knows this might have an impact on the public's trust in police, but that it's his department's job to reinforce that trust in any way.

"[Through] Transparency, being consistent with our accountability and holding integrity in high regard, and just doing what we can and doing what we've consistently done and continuing to move forward in being a member of the community," Geurink said.

While he won't comment on the specifics of the case, the chief says he's open to having conversations about his department's approach with the community.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you