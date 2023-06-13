Police: Child, 2, dies in Waupaca County after becoming trapped in crib

IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) — A 2-year-old died Monday after becoming trapped between the crib slats and the corner of the crib, according to a news release from Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.
Waupaca County dispatch center was called to a report of a 2-year-old not breathing at a Iola home. The toddler was transported to ThedaCare Waupaca but pronounced dead.
The news release also said:
The death is under investigation jointly by Waupaca County Sheriff's Office and Village of Iola Police Department. The investigation is considered ongoing.