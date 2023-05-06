Police confirm deaths in Texas mall shooting; at least nine victims transported to hospitals

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wood, Portage, southern Marathon, western Waushara, western Waupaca and western Shawano Counties through 950 PM CDT... At 851 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Mosinee to near Babcock to 7 miles northeast of Tomah. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail and brief torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, Mosinee, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst and Pittsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to ponding on roads, so motorists should use caution. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH