Police department rewards kids for being safe

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Having the police pull you over is never fun, but one department may give you a quick spook, for a good cause.
It's all a part of the "Caught Being Safe" program. The Marshfield Police Department is rewarding area children who ride their bikes with a helmet on, by handing out "tickets" in the form of coupons to area businesses.
Officer Blake Borchardt said, "I think it's important to show kids that when they are safe, they get a positive contact with law enforcement, and are shown that being safe rewards you well in life."
He says the goal is not only to reward good behavior, but also to build a rood relationship with kids in the area. They'll also give away free helmets to kids who don't have them.