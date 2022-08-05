Police: Dog left in hot car in Rhinelander for over an hour

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander Police Dept. has a warning for those who leave their dog in a hot car.
They posted to Facebook about a dog left inside the car at Aldi for more than an offer.
They posted a picture of the dog and a citation of more than $300.
"Let's keep it simple for those having trouble understanding. Even when it's been 80+ degrees, people are still doing this," the post reads. "It doesn't matter if your windows are cracked, if your dog has anxiety at home, or any of the excuses we hear. You are putting your dog in danger. If it's absolutely necessary to bring your dog, leave the car running with the AC on and make it quick."