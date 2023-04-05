Police, fire in Marshfield react to referendum failure

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Tuesday night's election left Marshfield public safety disappointed with the results, but now they look forward on how to deal with their staffing issues.
The vote came down to a 71 vote difference, and Marshfield Fire Chief Pete Fletty says they appreciate everyone that made their voice heard.
Now, they look to other options to get the funding they need, but still know that they have a job to do.
"We came in here this morning and expected to see some down faces, but that wasn't the case," said Fletty. "Everybody was still upbeat. I have full confidence we have a great crew here."
They say that they're still re-evaluating their options after the loss, but they're considering adopting ideas other cities are using saying they have around four options to consider including another possible referendum.