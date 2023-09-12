Police investigate suicide at Wisconsin Rapids hospital

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin Rapids police are still investigating what happened after they said a man shot and killed himself at Aspirus Riverview Hospital Saturday.
The Portage County Sheriff's Department was investigating a missing person Saturday night and the investigation led them to Aspirus Riverview.
A deputy located the man in a bathroom near the Emergency Room dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
From there, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was called to handle the investigation.
As for where the gun came from; "The gun was brought into the hospital by him," said Wisconsin Rapids Police Lieutenant Ross Radtke. "We do not know where he got it from prior to that."
Surveillance footage showed no one else was in the bathroom at the same time as the man and foul play is not suspected.
Radtke could not comment on whether or not the man had a criminal history.
